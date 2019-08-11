Business owners host a back pack give away in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — With the first day of school right around the corner, local businesses in West Virginia held their second annual backpack give away.

Truelee Unique and Ana’s Cupcakerie joined forces to hand out free backpacks, lunch and cupcakes to children at Eagle School Intermediate in Martinsburg Sunday afternoon. Kids were able to pick out any color backpack they wanted along with a slice of pizza. The owners of the local shops say, no child should attend school without the proper necessities.

“It’s a joyous experiment I love doing it I love giving back to the community as much as I can with giving back the bookbags and lunches I feel like it brings out the children and the community and shows that we care about them,” Tinisha Johnson said, owner of Truelee Unique.

“We’re planning every year and we have other vending shows that we do and we want to go into a boutique and food truck,” Anastacia Johnson said, owner of Ana’s Cupcakaerie. Both owners say they will continue this event every year.