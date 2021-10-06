Business in the front, party in the back: Ritchie County freshman among ten best mullets in the country

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Business in the front. Party in the back.

The mullet is making a comeback. And it’s coming in strong in Ritchie County.

Meet CaDan Campbell, a Ritchie County High School freshman fullback and linebacker, who just so happens to have one of the best mullets in the country.

Campbell started growing out his mane during quarantine last year and has let it flow ever since.

Fast forward to now, and Campbell’s mullet now ranks as one of the ten best teenage mullets in the country. How do we know that?

Well, his mom, Kristie, entered CaDan into the “USA Mullett Championships” Teen Division, and he’s made it to the final round.

“I thought it’d be funny,” Campbell said. “My dad had one when he was younger, of course. I had one when I was younger. So, I started it back up again.”

What started out as a joke has turned into something special, and meaningful, for Campbell, who now pays tribute to his late father, Jason, who wore a similar hairstyle when CaDan was a child.

“It makes me feel pretty special, because, I mean, it’s just like my dad having it when he was younger – about my age,” he said. “He had it and he was, of course, a hard worker, so it makes me feel good. He had it about the same age as me, too. And if you look at the pictures we look just alike with the mullet.”

CaDan says his siblings have done a good job getting the word out about this competition. But he needs everyone’s help.

Folks looking to vote for CaDan can do so by clicking on this link, which will take you to the USA Mullet Championship website.

Voting ends on Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m.