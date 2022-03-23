SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Burnsville man caught and released a new state record muskellunge or “musky” fish at a West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) river-access site on Saturday.
Lucas King was fishing on the Little Kanawha River in the tailwater section of Burnsville Dam in Braxton County when he caught a large musky with a 6-inch glide bait.
King’s record fish was 55.0625 inches long and weighed 51 pounds.
The previous state length record was a 54.0625-inch musky caught by Chase Gibson. The previous weight record was a 49.75-pound musky caught by Anna Marsh.
Aaron Yeager, WVDNR fisheries biologist, measured King’s record catch.
Anyone who believes they caught a state record fish should check the WVDNR’s online fishing regulation records. Reporting procedures for a record catch are also included in the regulations.