Buckhannon man charged after allegedly assaulting his grandmother, police say

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been arrested in Buckhannon for allegedly causing a traumatic injury to his grandmother, officers said.

On April 25, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department received a call of an active domestic dispute on Franklin Street in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

Owen Coffey

When officers arrived on scene, they saw Owen Coffey Jr., 19, of Buckhannon, sitting in the back seat of a car and officers could observe blood on his hands, officers said.

On the porch of the residence where the car was parked, officers saw Coffey’s grandmother “bleeding profusely” from the side of her head, according to the complaint.

Multiple witnesses to the incident told officers that Coffey had “put his hand in the grandmothers[sic] mouth and began tearing back the side of her cheek,” officers said. Coffey was “able to tear her cheek away to the point that the side of her neck was showing,” officers said.

Coffey is charged with malicious assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.