WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A brush fire that started Monday afternoon is continuing to move its way through Sleepy Creek Mountain in West Virginia as fire companies from all around the region move to tackle it.

Officials said that the fire started around 3 p.m. at the base of the mountain. It is heading in a v shape towards the top of the mountain.

Companies from areas as far as Frederick, Maryland have arrived to help.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.