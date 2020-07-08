Bridge Day has been canceled for 2020

NEW RIVER GORGE, WV (WOWK) — You might feel the urge to jump when you read Bridge Day for 2020 has been canceled.

The Bridge Day Commission has made the decision to cancel the event.

Bridge Day was scheduled for October 17, 2020. The event was canceled due to uncertainty around the safety of mass gatherings.

“We know that this is an enormous disappointment, but this is not a decision that has been taken lightly. This is one of the few times in 40 years that Bridge Day will not take place However, we are in uncharted territory, and we are working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. The uncertainty we are facing makes the probability of factors outside of our control forcing us to cancel the event at the last minute much higher. We based this decision on the facts as we know them and, more importantly, based on our responsibility and care for our community.” Becky Sullivan, Bridge Day Commission Chair

Bridge Day is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival and one of the largest sports events in the world. More than 100,000 people attend Bridge Day each year.

Previously, more than 300 BASE jumpers from over 33 states participated in the event as well as 300-plus rappellers.