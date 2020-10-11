Breast Cancer Awareness car rally held in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — October is usually filled with walks to raise awareness for breast cancer but with the coronavirus pandemic canceling many in-person events, one organization found a new way to honor breast cancer survivors.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Tri-State Area held a car rally to honor cancer survivors after deciding to cancel their annual walk.

The cars were adorned with pink decorations and drove from Musselman High School to the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport to raise awareness for breast cancer and to celebrate the survivors.

Donna Harrison is a breast cancer survivor and teared up when asked how much the rally meant to her.

“Oh my god, I mean, it’s going to tear me up… A lot. You don’t expect to hear the words ‘you have cancer.’ And then when COVID hit this year, it changed so much for everybody. And to know that people are still struggling and the fact that they’re struggling to get their treatments, something like this, it just makes it better.”

Harrison also described how she is motivated by her daughters and granddaughters to help raise awareness and fundraise for the American Cancer Society.

“So many people think that you have to have a family history to get cancer and you don’t. I didn’t have a family history, but now I am a family history.”

She also explained how fundraising for breast cancer research is important now more than ever because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Research has lost a lot of money this year. And without research, so many of us, like these ladies here and myself, we wouldn’t be here.”

For more information on breast cancer as well as how to find a Making Strides event near you, visit their website.