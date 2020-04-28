BREAKING – Two people shot in Mercer County hunting incident

CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — An investigation into what is being called a hunting incident is ongoing in Mercer County. It happened in the Stovall Ridge Road area on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Police with the West Virginia Division of Resources announced two people were shot. The names of the victims were not released.

“We do have two victims that have been shot and one of them was not very serious at the moment,” said Sgt. Chris Lester with the DNR Police. “The other victim was life-flighted and he was talking when he left here.”

Details on what led to the shooting were not released. The investigation is still going on. Watch here and on the air for more updated as they become available