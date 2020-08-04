BREAKING – Suspect in Beckley Pet Supplies Plus murder arrested

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020: Beckley Police announced the man who is wanted for murder in a shooting investigation is now in custody. Tremaine Jackson was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Norwood, NC.

Det. Dave Allard told 59News Jackson was located around 12:30 p.m. Details on the arrest were not immediately released. He will be brought back to West Virginia for court hearings following extradition proceedings.

7/27/2020 3:20 p.m. UPDATE: It was late afternoon on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, a popular time for people picking up their groceries at Walmart. In a parking lot of the neighboring Pet Supplies Plus, a shooting took place, ending with Troy Williams fighting for his life.

Beckley Police Lt. David Allard said Williams later died from those injuries. They are still looking for the man who allegedly pulled the trigger and drove away. Eyewitnesses and Walmart surveillance footage led detectives to identify the man they say is responsible: Tremaine Jackson.

Allard said Jackson has known addresses in Charleston, WV and Charlotte, NC. With the U.S. Marshal’s Service joining the search, investigators are exhausting all of their efforts to find Jackson.

“Social media, telephone records of any kind. There’s lots of avenues that we look at to try and locate someone,” Allard explained.

Allard said detectives need the community’s help to find him.

“We know that people in the community know where he’s at,” Allard said. “We ask those people to come forward and provide us with that information so he can be taken off the streets.”

If you have any information, contact Beckley Police or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 5/8/20 6 p.m. UPDATE: A woman charged in connection to the murder at Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley was supposed to be in court Monday, May 18, 2020.

Latoya Carter is charged with accessory after the fact to first degree murder. Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday, but she waived it. Police say she was in the car and knew about the murder when Tremaine Jackson allegedly shot and killed Troy Williams.

Kristen Keller, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney, said it is important to hold the people arrested in connection to the crime accountable, even if they are not the ones pulling the trigger.

“The shooter has not yet been arrested. What law enforcement, and my investigator, and the Beckley Police Department will do, is determine exactly what was the role of the other two females who were in the car with the shooter,” Keller said.

If you have information on Tremaine Jackson’s location, contact the Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 5/8/20 6 p.m. UPDATE: Beckley Police need helping finding a man wanted for murder.

Tremaine Jackson is wanted for first degree murder in connection to the shooting that happened in the parking lot of Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley. Jackson’s last known address is in Charleston, WV. Police also believe he has ties to North Carolina.

Jackson is a 5’6″ black man and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Jackson is 27-years-old.

Police said Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on this incident or Jackson’s location is urged to contact Detective Cpl. Nick Walters at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at www.crimestopperswv.com via their free P3 Tips app.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 5/7/20 6 p.m. UPDATE: Police are searching for multiple people after looking at security footage and hearing witnesses’ descriptions.

Detectives with the Beckley Police Department said a 2019 white Ford Fusion drove off from the scene with multiple people in the car. Now, police are looking for everyone in the vehicle.

Detectives believe the shooting was drug related and that the suspect and victim planned to meet.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 5/7/20 10 a.m. UPDATE: Detectives with the Beckley Police have released the name of the victim of a fatal shooting. The man was identified at Troy Williams of Summers County.

The investigation is still going on. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Beckley Police or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website. Anonymous tips can also be left by using the P3 Tips App on any Apple or Android device.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 5/7/2020 7:15 a.m. UPDATE: An arrest is made following a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley.

Latoya Monique Carter, of Charleston, was arrested at her apartment in Charleston just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Carter is charged with accessory after the fact to 1st Degree Murder. She’s being held in South Central Regional Jail.

Detectives said the suspect vehicle has also been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 5/7/2020 1:17 a.m. UPDATE: A homicide investigation is now underway after a man was shot in the parking lot of Pet Supplies Plus in the Cranberry Creek Shopping Center on Wednesday May, 6, 2020.

Beckley police said they responded to the call at 6:36 p.m. They arrived to find a 39 year-old black man with a single gunshot wound. Witnesses described seeing a white Ford passenger car speeding away from the scene just after hearing a gunshot.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Detective Cpl. Walters at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips App available for download at www.crimestopperswv.com. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 5/6/2020 7:00 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Beckley Police Officers are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Pet Supplies Plus.

According to Detective David Allard, a man was shot and taken to a local hospital. It happened before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

No one is in custody right now. Police are still on scene.

