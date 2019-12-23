BREAKING: Officials evacuating residents from homes due to chlorine spill

Berkeley County EMS is on scene evaluating the situation.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Two people have been treated and released from the Berkeley Medical Center, according to Teresa McCabe, Vice President of Marketing and Development at WVU Medicine.

McCabe says both patients were taken to the hospital from the scene of the spill.

Police have confirmed that a chlorine spill at the water treatment plant on East John Street is prompting evacuations of residents on certain blocks.

Approximate region of the evacuated area according to Ed Gochenour of Berkeley County Emergency Services. Courtesy: Google Maps

Chlorine vapor has escaped the facility and police are notifying the residents that need to leave their homes. UPDATE: The evacuation area is being moved to Rosemont Elementary.

Evacuated area. Caroline Morse/WDVM

Washington County, Maryland has sent 8 units to Martinsburg to assist.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more details become available.