Braxton County man receives charges after allegedly killing his 3-year-old stepson

UPDATE (2/3/21 11:00 a.m.)

SUTTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement has released additional information on the arrest of a Braxton County man who is accused of killing his three-year-old stepson.

A criminal complaint and press release issued by the Sutton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police stated that on Tuesday, troopers were notified that there was an unresponsive 3-year-old male child at a residence located at Rowans Trailer Park on Old Turnpike Road in Braxton County.

Troopers said that upon arrival on scene, they found the three-year-old child, and a 1-year old child in the residence. The 1-year-old was secured by a neighbor, according to State Police.

Samuel Thomas Workman

Braxton County 911 advised troopers that Samuel Thomas Workman, 33, of Sutton, was the stepfather of the unresponsive 3-year-old child, and that he had made the call into 911, but had left the residence when EMS arrived. Workman later showed up at the emergency room, troopers stated.

State Police said the three-year-old boy was transported by Braxton County EMS to Braxton County Memorial Hospital, and law enforcement traveled to the same location. Attempts were made to revive the boy, but were unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead, according to troopers.

State Police said the boy had what appeared to be “visible bruises and trauma all over the body, to include but not limited to; bruising and swelling of the face, head, chest and arms along with other wounds that are indicative of receiving extreme physical abuse.” Troopers said this was also confirmed by the emergency room physician who was on-duty and responsible for the initial examination of the child, who stated the injuries he discovered were consistent with abuse/neglect.

Troopers said they discovered at the hospital that Workman had “apparent fresh visible wounds, redness and swelling on both hands, more specifically around the knuckle area.” Additionally, troopers said Workman was also observed to have blood on his clothes along with “other unknown fluids.”

Workman then accompanied troopers to the West Virginia State Police Sutton Detachment regarding the investigation and provided troopers with a digitally recorded Mirandized interview. Troopers said that during the interview, Workman stated he has left his residence on several occasions and traveled to neighbor’s residence to smoke marijuana. He said that during the time he was at the neighbor’s residence, the child victim was left alone at his residence.

Workman told State Police that when he returned to the residence, he found the 3-year-old boy unresponsive. He stated he attempted CPR on the child for approximately 20-30 minutes prior to calling 911.

Workman was then placed under arrest and charged with death of a child as a result of child abuse and child neglect resulting in risk of injury or death. Additional charges are pending, according to State Police. Workman has been transported to Central Regional Jail on $250,000 cash-only bail.

Troopers said the other child who was found in the residence, a 1-year-old male, has been secured and made safe. Additionally, troopers added that Workman has prior arrests for domestic assault and battery, drug charges, resisting arrest and several accounts of retaliation against a public employee. The press release from State Police also included a link and a graphic that detailed Workman as an amateur MMA fighter.

The Glenville Detachment of the WVSP, the Braxton County Sheriff’s Department, the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crimes Unit, the WVSP Polygraph Unit, West Virginia Crime Scene Team, Braxton County Prosecutor’s Office, West Virginia DHHR and Child Protective Services assisted in the investigation, according to the press release.

ORIGINAL (2/2/21 10:25 p.m.)

Thomas Workman

West Virginia State Police are investigating the situation and will release more information Wednesday morning. No other information has been released at this time.

