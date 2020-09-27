Boy continues to help animals find a home

MASON, WV (WOWK) – One of the Mason County Animal Shelter’s youngest volunteers is continuing his journey of finding animals in the shelter the right home.

9-year-old Coley Roush normally volunteers at the animal shelter, but this weekend, along with the help from staff at the shelter, he took his cause on the road.

Roush set up a “Cat Adoption Day” for their feline friends at the First and People’s Bank in Mason, West Virginia.



The shelter says they adopted out two cats from this weekend’s event. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

According to Roush, his main goal is quite simple.

I help some of the animals get adopted and bring them down some food. I love to help animals at the animal shelter because they need a home and they definitely need the help. Coley Roush, 9-year-old shelter volunteer

If your looking for a new feline companion in the Mason County area, the cats not adopted at this weekends event will still be available at the Mason County Animal Shelter.

For more information, click here.