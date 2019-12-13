Boone County state senator running for governor visits eastern panhandle

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — A West Virginia state senator running for governor in the 2020 Democratic primary is making the rounds in Jefferson and surrounding counties in his bid to face the Republican nominee next November.

Senator Ron D. Stollings, a medical doctor, has been in the legislature since 2007 and faces a field of four other declared Democrats, with more possibly filing by the deadline at the end of January.

“The drug crisis, livable wages and health care are what I hear on the minds of voters,” he says.

Sammi Brown, a Democrat in the House of Delegates from Charles Town says that even though Stollings is from the coalfields where the economy is struggling compared to a thriving business climate in her home region, she is eager to what all the candidates have to offer her district and the state as a whole.

If Stollings is nominated, he will face the Republican who emerges from what looks to be a contentious primary on that side of the ballot. Governor Jim Justice, seeking re-election, faces a strong intra-party challenge from former state commerce secretary Woody Thrasher and at least three other.