GREEN VALLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — A new health administrator is named at the Mercer County Health Department.

Bonnie Allen was named the Interim Administrator back in November after former administrator Roger Topping resigned. Allen was chosen out of 27 other potential candidates.

Allen said she wants to put the focus back on the community’s health.

“Now it’s time for us to get back out there. Remind the community that we’re here for them and do as much as we can to work with them on their health and the wellness of the community,” Francisco said.

Allen said in the near future, the health department plans to offer cholesterol screenings and additional testing at its health clinic.