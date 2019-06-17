Berkeley County boil water advisory lifted

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — UPDATE (5:25 p.m.) The Berkeley County’s Public Service Water District has rescinded the boil water advisory it placed in effect Monday for parts of the county.

According to Deputy Executive Director Jim Oullet, all water quality samples collected and analyzed in the laboratory indicated the water is in compliance with regulations.

UPDATE: According to the Berkeley County’s Public Service Water District, the boil water advisory was narrowed down Tuesday to the area near the Berkeley Business Park Complex in the south end of the county across from Nadenboush Lane. Monday, the advisory was in effect for the general area of Inwood and Darksville near the Bunker Hill water plant on Runnymead Road.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, a significant drop in water pressure was discovered. Several hours later, the pressures were stable, however, the source of the water leak has not yet been found. Water samples have been taken to determine if there are any harmful bacteria, and the results will be available within 24 hours.

The Deputy Executive Director, Jim Oullet, said they are waiting for sample results later Tuesday afternoon before lifting the advisory. He added the advisory is “a precautionary measure until water samples can be collected to ensure the system is functioning properly.”

Visit Berkeleywater.org for more information on the advisory.