Body of Riley Crossman positively identified

Riley Crossman, 15, of Berkeley Springs is shown in this undated social media photo. [ + - ]

The body of a West Virginia teenage girl has now officially been identified, Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston positively identified the body as that of Riley Crossman, 15, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. Her body was found one week ago on a rural road in Berkeley County.

The official confirmation of identity was received at approximately 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Bohrer said.

Andy J. McCauley, 41, of Berkeley Springs has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the teenager. McCauley is reportedly the boyfriend of Riley's mother, according to court documents.

Riley's body was discovered on the 5500 block of Tuscarora Pike nearly a week after she was reported missing on May 8.

The autopsy results, including cause of death, are still pending.