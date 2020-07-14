Body of missing Tazewell County man found, murder arrests made

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — An investigation into a missing man from the Gratton, Virginia led to the arrest of two men for his murder and the search for their mother. Deputies in Tazewell and Bland Counties worked on the case.

During a news conference on Tuesday, July 14, investigators said David Allen Hayes went missing on June 29, 2020. The case led deputies to neighboring Bland County where Mr. Hayes body was found on Friday, July 10.

Two men were arrested in the investigation. Justin Michael Hackler, 25, of the Grapeville area of Bland County and Joshua Mitchell Hackler, 21, of the Gratton area of Tazewell County are each facing a charge of Second Degree Murder.

Investigators are searching for the two men’s mother, Leslie Raquel Burner Hackler. She is wanted for Conspiracy. Anyone with information on the case or the location of Mrs. Hackler is asked to contact Detective Travis Hayton at 276-385-1720.

The case is still under investigation. Tazewell and Bland Counties Deputies were assisted by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police