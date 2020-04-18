Body found in burnt down shed in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Officials discovered a dead body after responding to a shed fire in Martinsburg, West Virginia on Saturday afternoon.
According to dispatch, fire and rescue responded to the 700 block of Baltimore street shortly after 3 p.m. Fire officials say the fire was quickly handled; however, a deceased person was found at the scene.
Police are investigating the situation, and we will have more details as it becomes available.
