Bodycam footage released of Charleston Police Officer attack

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We’re learning new details tonight in last Wednesday’s attack of a Charleston Police officer.
The City of Charleston released gut-wrenching body-camera video of the attack on Monday afternoon.
It started as a disturbance call and that’s when patrolmen Chelsea McCoy found the suspect, Anthony Gamble, throwing rocks at a greyhound bus. The officer told him to leave and he allegedly threatened to hit her with a rock before attacking her and trying to steal her gun.
According to Deputy Chief of Police Scott Dempsey, the call for help could have been much worse, if it wasn’t for the quick response time of McCoy’s back-up officers.
“Fortunately, the officers were close by,” explained Deputy Chief of Police, Major Scott Dempsey. “The shift change was just about to happen, but thank goodness they were listening to their radios and responded so quickly.”
He added, “You never want to see a police officer anyway, much less one of your own officers in that situation because we want our officers to go home safely every night and every day.”
The suspect, Anthony Gamble, is behind bars facing multiple charges including malicious assault of a police officer.
Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin released a statement saying:
“We all know being a police officer is a dangerous job. Any call can end up just like the one Patrol Officer McCoy responded to last week. I am thankful that Patrol Officer McCoy is okay and that our officers responded so quickly to her call for assistance. When I spoke to Patrol Officer McCoy last week, she was in good spirits and ready to get back to work. We have the most dedicated, hard-working police officers anywhere in the Country, and Patrol Officer McCoy’s desire to immediately get back to work shows how dedicated our officers are to keeping the citizens of Charleston safe.”Mayor Amy Goodwin, (D) Charleston