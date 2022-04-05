BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Two murder suspects from Bluefield saw their day in court in Mercer County today, April 5, 2022.

Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks were both in court for the first time after they were extradited from Delaware earlier this week. Both were arraigned on charges including conspiracy and wanton endangerment involving a firearm, and first-degree murder.

While in magistrate court, both Wallace and Brooks asked to hire their own attorneys. Judge Sadler of the Mercer County Circuit Court said both Wallace and Brooks will be held without bond due to the nature of the crime.

“The fact that both the defendants fled West Virginia, fled the jurisdiction, wasn’t caught for a week or so later, my office, we asked the judge to hold both defendants without bond,” Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran said.

According to the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department, gunshots were reportedly fired into a vehicle near the intersection of US Route 460 and Cumberland Road. The 13-year-old female was shot and transported to CAMC in Charleston. She died due to her injuries in the shooting. Police said Wallace and Brooks were driving the car where the gunshots came from.

The Preliminary hearing for Brooks is set for the morning of Wednesday, April 6, 2022, A preliminary hearing for Wallace is set for April 13, 2022.

If convicted, Wallace and Brooks could face life behind bars.