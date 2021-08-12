Blue Ridge Elementary School opens new walking trail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Blue Ridge Elementary School in Jefferson County has a new walking trail.

The walking trail aims to transform learning by making education more interactive outside the classroom.

The trail is about a quarter-mile long and features native West Virginia plants, a pond, and wildlife like deer and frogs.

Some classes will be held along the trail where hands-on activities are set up. The trail took several years to finish. Grant money was used to pay for the gravel, and the rest of the landscaping was paid for with money from business partners and a GoFundMe.

“It’s a stress reliever to be outside and have the endorphins from just mother nature coming down on us so we have the sunshine we have the smell that’s in those woods and the sounds of nature,” said Kandi Kaiser First Grade Teacher at Blue Ridge Elementary School.

Finishing touches are being put on the trail before it officially opens to students.

The path will also be open to the public.