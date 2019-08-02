Blue Ridge Community and Technical College hosts first annual business plan competition

MARTINSBURG, W.V.a. (WDVM) — Blue Ridge Community and Technical College in West Virginia hosted its first annual business plan competition.

The event was for students and future students who are majoring in business. This year’s winner Roxanne Roach, put together “Roxanne’s Garden” after completing a 30-page business plan that won over the judges.

Roach says she wants to start her own business selling fruits and vegetables. She says she will learn to use organic methods and sustainable farming practices. she was given a $2,000 scholarship for the fall semester.

“I want to start a farm stand market garden, I’ll do vegetables and mixed berries and do restaurants in the local area, it does take a lot of work but its worth it in the end,” Roach said.

“She did an exceptional job with her financial projections, marketing plan and filling a need in northern Berkeley County for this kind of a business,” Jane Peters said, who is a consultant to the college. School officials say they are already planning for next year’s competition.