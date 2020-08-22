Black Lives Matter Rally in Berkeley Springs overshadowed by counter protesters

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W. Va (WDVM) — Around thirty to fifty people peacefully gathered in Berkeley Springs to show their support for the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. But they were met with hundreds of counter protesters.

The participants in the Black Lives Matter rally were holding signs and adhering to social distancing measures while wearing masks. Organizers also planned to distribute individually wrapped snacks and bottles of water to attendees.

The counter protesters that greeted the crowd were carrying Confederate flags and overpowering the speakers of the rally with chants of “U.S.A” and “all lives matter.” Police intervened and created a barricade with riot shields when counter protesters advanced towards the gazebo holding the speakers.

Dannee Simmons wants her community members to know that the people of colour in Morgan County need to be viewed and treated equally.

“I think it’s really important that people of colour matter to the people that live here. Like it’s a small town, there’s not a lot of people who look like me that live here. And I think it’s really important that they understand this kind of behaviour that they’re exhibiting is not going to be okay.” Dannee Simmons

BLM rally attendees and speakers were overpowered by counter protesters from the beginning of the rally. Organisers tried to begin the rally with a nondenominational prayer that was quickly interrupted.

Rick Nichols, the founder of the Mountaineer Warrior Alliance and a former armed services member, assembled a group of veterans and motorists to attend the rally to ensure that the american flag was not disrespected. According to the Facebook event, MVA called upon “all willing and able veterans, patriots, and motorcyclists” to ride to the rally. While the page highlighted that the riders were not looking to create any violence, the event description stated that “history has shown us BLM protests are never peaceful.”

Nichols went on to say, “Anybody has the right to protest. Of course, you know, that’s their given right.” But he wanted to clarify that he would not stand for any disrespectful actions taken against the American flag. “All of these protests, everybody is confused on what the american flag even stands for. We don’t believe that the flag should be or associated with anybody protesting at all.”

Organisers of the Black Lives Matter rally stressed that the event was not to incite violence but to create awareness for the movement.

Katie Spriggs, one of the seven event organiser stated that the event was aimed at creating a platform for people of colour in the community to talk about their experiences.

“There has just always been systematic problems in west virginia as well as just local and community racism and oppression. So we are just trying to shine a light on it.” Katie Spriggs

Spriggs also went on to describe how she and other allies need to use their privilege to make space for the voices of people of colour.