Billy Idol to perform at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va (WDVM) — Billy Idol, rockstar legend will be hitting the stage at the Event Center at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

This performance will kickoff the first weekend that live entertainment returns to the casino’s Event Center. That’s right, starting Saturday, September 25, patrons will be able to enjoy some of the biggest stars in live in-person concerts, stand-up comedy shows, high production magic, and game shows.

For more information on Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races or to learn how get your tickets visit the company’s website.