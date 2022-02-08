Bill to cut state personal income tax moves forward in House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia workers may be in for a healthy cut in their incomes tax, though critics say it would be better to cut the sales tax.

A bill to reduce the state’s personal income tax has passed out of the finance committee and is now before the full House. It would slash the income tax in West Virginia by 10% in all of the differing tax brackets. Democrats have circulated a plan to cut the state sales tax from the current 6% to 4.75%. But with a Republican super-majority, the income tax cut probably has the best chance.

“It’s going to put more money in people’s pockets. It’s going to bring people here to our state. And I think it’s just a fantastic way to move our state forward and to get people moving in instead of moving away,” said Del. John Mandt, (R) Cabell.

“Sales tax is a better way to go because it does more for low and middle-income people, than reducing the income tax. I will say this. the plan they came up with this year is better than the one they had last year,” said Del. John Doyle.

House Republicans are hoping to pay for the income tax reduction, with the state’s growing budget surplus.

Last week, Governor Justice said that surplus now stands at $530 million. A final House vote on the income tax cuts could come Friday.