Big wintry mess targets tri-state: Snow & ice possible

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Another winter storm aims its impacts on the tri-state for the start of the work week.

We’re looking at the potential for snow and ice depending on where you’re located.

In general, expect the following:

SNOW: Best chances are places farthest northwest. This includes all of southern Ohio, as well as northern Kentucky and far western West Virginia. The rule of thumb is that the farther southeast you are, the less chance for snow. This will be a WET snow, and it could fall in the form of several inches of accumulation in places, especially in southern Ohio.

ICE: Best chances are places farther southeast. This includes the Kanawha Valley, as well as down Corridor G and into eastern Kentucky and much of central West Virginia in general. The farther northwest you are, the less chance for ice. Ice accumulations could be significant, particularly in southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, which could result in power outages.

We’ll have specific number forecasts for both snow and ice released on Sunday. A lot of changes can still take place and so this is why numbers have not been published yet.