CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s about to get fancy like Applebee’s at the West Virginia State Fair this year.

The State Fair of West Virginia has announced two new artists to its concert lineup: “Fancy Like” singer Walker Hayes and Christian music artist Chris Tomlin.

“We are getting closer to finalizing our 2022 concert series, and we could not be more excited with the additions of Walker Hayes and Chris Tomlin,” said State Fair CEO Kelly Collins. “Chris Tomlin is always a crowd favorite, and we can’t wait to show Walker Hayes just how awesome our state is.”

Walker Hayes

Very few people who stay up to date with music or pop culture haven’t heart Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” which has topped every country streaming and sales chart since its release, and has spent 8 weeks and counting at the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs. Propelled by the TikTok dance Hayes made to the song with his teenage daughter, “Fancy Like” has been used over half a million times on the app, with that original, homemade video, racking up over 30 million views and being used in a national Applebee’s campaign.

Walker Hayes will perform at the West Virginia State Fair on Saturday, August 20. He joins a number of other country artists including Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson and Clay Walker with Tracy Byrd.

Chris Tomlin

Chris Tomlin is one of the biggest names in Christian music, and an estimated 20-30 million people across the world sing one of Chris’ songs every week in church services in nearly every language. TIME magazine called him “the most often sung artist in the world.” He has 17 #1 singles and has sold over nine million albums. Some of his top songs include “How Great Is Our God” and his version of “Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)”.

In addition to these artists, the State Fair also recently announced that 70s classic rock band Foreigner will be performing at the fair.

Tickets for the events must be purchased online, and tickets for both Tomlin and Hayes go on sale starting April 8. Tickets for all State Fair of West Virginia concerts can be purchased here.