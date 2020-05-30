Beware of text scams impersonating COVID-19 contact tracers

CHARLESTON, Wv (WDVM) – West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is alerting the public to be on the lookout for text message scams seeking to impersonate COVID-19 contact tracers.

The scammer may impersonate a local health department or state official and urge the recipient to click on a link for more information, potentially exposing their phone to malware that can steal their personal information.

Morrisey said people should slow down and take the time to think when confronted with a possible scam situation.

“Never open a text message if you don’y know who is sending the text to you,” Morrisey said. “Make sure you take the time and you don’t get hoodwinked by a scammer.”

Morrisey said scammers are constantly updating their tactics, and especially in vulnerable times like these, people should be more protective of their personal information.

