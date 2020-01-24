Beware of package delivery text scam going around WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia’s Attorney General is warning the public about a text message scam going around the state.

Patrick Morrisey says consumers in the Mountain State are getting text alerts of package deliveries directing them to a fraudulent website with bogus tracking numbers. Delivery services like FedEx say they never send unsolicited messages — texts or e-mails — requesting money, personal information or delivery details. Morrisey advises to delete the messages without opening them.

“We’ve heard instances of the scam going around in Kanawha County, Mineral County, different parts of the state,” says Morrisey. “Whatever you do, if you get a text like that you just have to ignore it. “

Morrisey recommends contacting his consumer protection office, 1-800-368-8808.

FedEx says it never sends unsolicited texts or e-mails. Consumers may advise FedEx if they receive such messages at abuse@fedex.com.