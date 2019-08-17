Bethany Christian Services Foster Care hosts first annual block party

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Bethany Christian Services Foster Care they hosted their first annual event Saturday afternoon to bring awareness to children in need.

Officials say there are over 7,000 children in need of foster care in West Virginia. “There is a huge need for foster parents, we really need the community to rally around these kids that are in certain predicaments that its not their fault,” Angie McLaughlin said, a foster care case manager.

The event was free and open to the public. there was food, games and activities. Children that were once foster kids say they want to be able to help other children just like them when they grow up. “A doctor, to help kids with broken bones, I was a baby in foster care and had broken bones,” Keyon Martin said.

Employees say events like this are crucial and its something the community needs to be aware of. “There are so many kids out there that are being abused and you don’t even know it so just be a child’s voice and give them some hope,” Marsia Martin said, a resource family recruiting specialist.

They also say, seeing a child being adopted or being taken into a good home is the best feeling in the world. “I love watching these kids get into a home where they feel secure and they feel the love and they have that guidance and have these kids experience things that they wouldn’t experience if they were stuck where they were,” McLaughlin said.

The program says it is their mission to help protect children and make sure no child is left behind. Officials say there are more events just like this one coming up in October. Anyone that’s interested in being a foster parent or adoption can find more information on their website.