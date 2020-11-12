Berkeley Springs wins West Virginia’s most courageous town award

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va (WDVM) — Insurify announced that Berkeley Springs is West Virginia’s most courageous city of 2020.

Emily Leff, writer and data scientist with Insurify, said that this award is calculated based on the number of people who “dedicate their lives or careers to protecting the safety of their fellow citizens.” This includes active duty and past members of the armed forces, first responders, firefighters, law enforcement, park rangers and medical technicians as well as people with “high risk” jobs such as miners, electrical power-line installers and structural metalworkers.

“We like to use our findings to recognize and celebrate achievements in communities across the country for outstanding accomplishments in different areas,” Leff said.

Jeanne Mozier, the vice president of travel at Berkeley Springs, said she was notified of this award from Insurify. At first, she said she thought of many different things that could have contributed to this award.

“I thought, well maybe this is because we worked really hard to open up the town again, and our Travel Council created a special stimulus package for our members to help them in the early months, maybe that’s what they were talking about,” she said.

“I would say probably the notion of a local population that really is devoted to the concept of service to the community is a very strong attribute of our wonderful little town,” said Mozier.

Each state has one town or city that receives the most courageous city award, which is one of many awards given by Insurify. Leff said this is the second year that they have given out this particular award.

“I think it’s just a really nice way to recognize communities that maybe otherwise we not have gotten the attention for a specific thing that they’re excelling at,” Leff said.

More information on the award can be found on Insurify’s website, and more information about Berkeley Springs can be found on their website.