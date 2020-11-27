Berkeley Springs mourns the loss of a town legend

BERKELY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley Springs has become a popular tourist destination, promoted enthusiastically by a town matriarch who, unfortunately, died this Thanksgiving week.

Jeanne Mozier and Berkeley Springs were nearly synonymous. She moved to this charming community decades ago and was a driving force in the town’s growth, a magnet for history buffs. She even co-authored a book covering 300 years of town history.

Laura Smith with Travel Berkeley Springs has known Mozier for 36 years. “She helped start and restart the museum and volunteered a lot of time there. The Ice House, the local artist community, too. It’s just going to be a big hole to fill,” says Smith.

Mozier could flavorfully spin tales of George Washington and Lord Fairfax coming to the town to bathe in the soothing mineral springs for which the community is most famous. It fascinated a visitor from nearby Washington, D.C. on the holiday weekend.

“There’s a sign there saying this used to be the place where President Washington used to come and take baths. And I noticed it, I think, the first time I came here. So, it’s remarkable. and I’m glad that this place is still around after all those years,” said Min Xiong.

Mozier pioneered the annual Water Tasting Festival, a popular event, and is recognized as a major booster for tourism promotion and economic development in the town.

“It’s just, it’s just such a shock. We thought Jeannie would live forever. It’s just been hard to get our minds around it and our hearts are broken and we think about her family a lot,” says Laura Smith.

The Christmas tree in the gazebo in Berkeley Springs State Park will have an ornament in memory of Mozier. She was 75 years old. She and her husband, Jack Soronen, bought a farm in Morgan County way back in 1975.