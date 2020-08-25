Berkeley Springs man arrested for making terroristic threats

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W. Va. (WDVM) — Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 55 year old man from Berkeley Springs last Friday, August 21st, for making threats to public safety at the Black Lives Matter rally were made on social media.

David Floyd DeGraw was arrested and charged with felony threats of terroristic acts after an investigation was carried out by the Sheriff’s Office prior to the rally.

DeGraw posted threats that included “I see you I’m gonna kill you, not fight not argue kill you” and “I’m always armed so please try me” among other comments.

According to state law, a “terroristic act” is any act that is likely to result in serious bodily injury or damage to property or the environment or intends to intimidate or coerce the civilian population.

The law also states that “any person who knowingly and willfully threatens to commit a terrorist act, with or without the intent to commit the act, is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction thereof, shall be fined not less than $5,000 nor more than $25,000 or confined in a state correctional facility for not less than one year nor more than three years, or both.”

Sheriff Bohrer stated that the investigation was aided by the West Virginia Fusion Center. He also stated that his office had been already scanning social media for threats like ones that DeGraw posted in the days before the arrest and the rally.

DeGraw was arrested without incident and was arraigned before Magistrate Kermit Ambrose. DeGraw posted bond on Friday night but the Sheriff’s Office stated that they will be further investigating the incident.

Sheriff Bohrer commended the officers who were able to locate and then arrest DeGraw as well as the officers who were at the Black Lives Matter rally on Friday.

“I’m just very appreciative to all the agencies who came together to make sure that there were no injuries, no violence, and were able to maintain public safety.” Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer

Sheriff Bohrer also stated that aside from DeGraw’s arrest, there were no arrests made at the Black Lives Matter rally on Friday.