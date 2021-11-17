Berkeley Springs High School students making a positive difference in their community

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — If you haven’t met the “certified peace builders” who attend Berkeley Springs High School in Morgan County, West Virginia — well, here’s an introduction to a very special group of students. Their sole mission is to bring hope and opportunity to kids about to follow in their footsteps.

There are 300 high schools on the east coast, but one right here in Berkeley Springs is leading the way.

Youth Peace in Action is a national program, but the contingent at Berkeley Spring Senior High is out in the community, mentoring kids not much younger, who may not have — or don’t believe they have — opportunity.

Rebecca Moran wants them to feel they can take on any challenge and succeed.

“One of my favorite activities I’ve done with Peace in Action is — specifically the Positive Partners Club I’m enrolled in — is to go eat with children who don’t have anyone to eat with an intermediate school and talk with them during lunch,” said Rebecca.

Rebecca and dozens of her classmates here at Berkeley Springs High are cheerleaders for kids that don’t see their potential or opportunity to succeed.

“It’s just good for little kids to have an older role model, someone that they can look up to, that they can learn advice from. They can just get an idea of maybe who they want to be,” said Emma Christie who is active with Youth Peace Action.

So Emma, Rebecca and their Youth Peace and Action colleagues are ambassadors for goodwill, opening doors for kids that don’t see or have confidence in their potential.

“We also read positive books to the children at the intermediate school; and, you know, they cover difficult topics they may not be exposed to at their home,” said Rebecca.

It broadens the horizons of kids who may not otherwise see opportunity.

“We would talk to the little kids and you know bring them a little happiness in their lives,” says Christie.

With the holidays upon us, this Youth Peace in Action corps is making such a positive difference. These students are about to start their service-learning project to complete the program.

These youth “peace builders” take structured courses to learn about conflict resolution, violence prevention, promoting mental heath and problem-solving. They are an inspiring group of young people right here at Berkeley Springs High School.