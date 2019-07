BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — A house fire early this morning in Berkeley Springs is under investigation by West Virginia fire marshals.

A press release from the fire company calls the fire at the single family home suspicious in nature.

The incident happened at Truax Drive off of Pious Ridge road. Over a dozen units responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. and got the fire under control in just under an hour.