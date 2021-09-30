Berkeley Springs Film Festival set for this weekend

The Berkeley Springs Film Festival this weekend will be held at the iconic Star Theatre downtown in the Morgan County (W.Va.) seat.

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — If you are looking for a little bit of culture on the silver screen this weekend, check out an upcoming film festival in Berkeley Springs.

Most of the 22 productions in the Saturday and Sunday showings are short films, though there is one movie featured that runs for two hours. The iconic Star Theatre in the heart of town is the venue. The legendary landmark just changed ownership and will help promote cultural activities in the Morgan County seat.

Rick Watson is the driving force behind the festival and is hopeful West Virginia will restore the tax incentives for out-of-state filmmakers to shoot their productions in West Virginia.

“If you look at other states that do tax advantages, tax breaks, incentives, it does attract production to those states,” Watson said.

For tickets and more information you can go to their website.