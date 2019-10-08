Berkeley Springs car crash kills one man

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and Berkeley County EMS rushed to a deadly accident on the 5000 block of Martinsburg Road Tuesday morning.

Warren Bishop Jr., 79, was pronounced dead at the scene after he drove into an embankment and hit a tree, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said he was found in his Chevrolet truck already deceased. The accident took place at 9:48 and everything was cleared by noon.

No one was hurt during the accident and it remains under investigation.