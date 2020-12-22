Berkeley Sheriff’s Office seeks vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in finding a vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Monday afternoon.

The office said in a Facebook post that the vehicle is believed to be a GMC or Chevrolet truck or SUV with heavy damage on the front end, and missing a headlight. Officials believe the vehicle is white or silver.

According to Berkeley County Central Dispatch, the a report for the accident was received around 5:53pm Monday at the 800 block of Blairton Road.

“It was last seen heading east on Shepherdstown Road after turning off of Blairton Road,” read the post.

The office asks anyone with information on the vehicle to call 304-267-7000.