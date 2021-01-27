Berkeley-Morgan County Chief Health Officer resigns

While Berkeley County Council Vice President Dan Dulyea wants to return to pre-pandemic routines, eastern panhandle State Senator John Unger (D-Jefferson, Berkeley) questions inconsistancies in COVID-19 testing rates in the tri-state region.

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley-Morgan County Board of Health has announced the resignation of Dr. Terrence Reidy as the Chief Health Officer.

This resignation was put into effect immediately after the Board of Health Meeting that occurred on January 25th, 2021.

Dr. Reidy has served as the Chief Health Officer for Berkeley and Morgan counties since July of 2019. He also serves as the Chief Health Officer for Jefferson County.

Dr. Reidy cited that it was time for him to step back and focus on Jefferson County as he believes that the vaccination efforts in both Berkeley and Morgan counties are in a stable place for a transition. He explained that the vaccination efforts in Jefferson County are not as far along as the neighboring counties due to the lack of available vaccines.

“So, I’m just stepping down from the Berkeley-Morgan [Board of Health] but staying with Jefferson [County],” Dr. Reidy explained.

“So I’m still involved in public health, it’s just trying to coordinate the activities in three different counties, I thought this was a good time,” Dr. Reidy stated. “The vaccine clinics are not perfect but they’re progressing. It’s just that Dr. McLaughlin will be assuming that role fully.”

He also believes that Berkeley and Morgan’s county are in good hands as he hands the position to Dr. Kevin McLaughlin, who was previously the Deputy Health Officer for both counties. He explained that Dr. McLaughlin has been working closely with staff at the Berkeley-Morgan County Board of Health and does not foresee any problems during the transition.