Berkeley Medical Center’s NICU earns Level 3 designation

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center’s Children’s NICU has received a Level 3 designation for care services.

The Level 3 designation means Berkeley Medical Center’s Children’s NICU can service more patients who are born early, sick or at a low birth weight. As a Level 3 NICU, the hospital is able to provide a higher level of life-saving services such as caring for babies 27 weeks or older.

The designation was given by the West Virginia Health Care Authority for meeting standards set by the American Academy of Pediatrics in staff training, equipment, specialty services, and facility location.

The hospital also submitted a certificate of need to the state health care authority to receive 4 additional NICU beds as part of the Level 3 designation. The request was approved, and the hospital now has eight NICU beds for patients.