Berkeley Medical Center gets new technology to help with seizure monitoring

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center has a new tool to provide patients with advanced seizure monitoring.

The device is called a Ceribell Rapid Response EEG; it is used on people having non-convulsive seizures who are also critically ill or injured.

“There are patients that come into the hospital that aren’t having the traditional jerky types of movements for a seizure and we can’t tell if they’re actually having what’s called status epilepticus where they’re having constant seizure activity but they’re actually not moving,” said Dr. Jonathan Sherman, director of neuro-surgical oncology at Berkeley Medical Center.

The technology quickly gives doctors information about how a patient is doing. It’s a small, pocket-sized headband and recorder.

“It allows us to put a strip it’s just a contact strip around the head it goes to a device it has ai technology that allows us to see if there’s a seizure then it links directly to a neurology group that actually will read it for us,” said Sherman.

It’s important because it gives patients the chance for a better outcome medically.

“The sooner we can identify a patient’s status the sooner we can start treatment and then we’re not delaying that treatment wondering if they have it,” stated Sherman.

The technology will be used in the Intensive Care Unit at Berkeley Medical Center.