Berkeley Medical Center debuts new operating rooms

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg added five new larger size operating rooms that will accommodate the latest cutting edge technology.

President and CEO, Anthony Zelenka said he has diligently planned for the addition of five new OR’s, a greater part of two years now, hoping this will mean better treatment for patients.

Tom Knutson, Chair of Department of Surgery at Berkeley Medical Center, says he’s been in the community for 17 years: “We’ve had the same operating rooms since I’ve been here and even before then.”

Zelenka says they are in a high level of expanding services.

“Both neurosurgery, vascular is coming on so it opens up both volume and space for patients,” said Knutson.

With the five additional operating rooms, Berkeley Medical Center will have a total of 19 main operating rooms.

Berkeley Medical Center has performed 9,700 surgical procedures in 2018, according to hospital officials.