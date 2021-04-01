Berkeley Medical Center announces rebranding of neuroscience practice

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A local hospital system in Martinsburg has paired with a nationally recognized neuroscience institute.

Berkeley Medical Center and WVU Medicine East have announced their new partnership with the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute. The institute is nationally recognized for its advancements made in neurosurgery and in pain management.

The practice in Martinsburg was previously known as WVU Medicine Brain and Spine and will now be another branch of the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, which is based in Morgantown.

President and CEO of WVU Hospitals East Dean Thomas said, “It brings the latest clinical advancements, things that have been worked on from a research perspective that can come immediately to the patient bedside. Our team here can use the same pathways, the same kind of order sets and approaches to care that the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute providers use in Morgantown.”

Karyn Wallace is the Vice President of the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute. She explained that this new branch of the institute allows for patients not only in West Virginia but in surrounding states to receive the highest quality of care. She also said that the institute strives to develop models for

“We really want to develop models of standards of patient care, work on new technologies and new ways to develop those advancements where we are doing innovative things to try to have better outcomes for our patients,” Wallace said.

Wallace also explained that this rebranding has been a developing project for a number of years. She stated that the institute in Morgantown has been working with the now official Martinsburg practice location to strengthen and improve the neurosurgery and pain management programs. This has resulted in the expansion of the number of physicians and specialists that are providing care to patients every day in the Eastern Panhandle.

Dr. John Caruso is the Chief of Neurosurgery at WVU Medicine East. He believes that the new rebranding not only brings another level of care to the Eastern Panhandle, but to the whole mid-Atlantic region.

“There is great leadership, great innovation coming down the pike from Ruby [the WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital] and Morgantown with regard to RNI,” Dr. Caruso said. “Now at a national level, we are now exposing more of the Atlantic seaboard to the possibilities of getting care and integrating along the lines of the vision of neurosciences which is how it was started.”

Dr. Caruso explained that initially the practice was focusing on neurodegenerative disease but the practice is now expanding its areas of care to include orthopedics, pain management, behavioral health, neuropsychology, neurosurgery and spine care among others.

Dr. Brad Wright is an orthopedic surgeon and an assistant professor in the Department of Orthopaedics. He echoed Dr. Caruso’s sentiments about the new rebranding and subsequent expansion of the practice. He also explained that WVU Medicine East will be welcoming a number of new physicians to the orthopedic division in the coming months.

Dr. Shoji Ishigami, the director of Interventional Spine and Pain Management, believes that this expansion is a way for providers to work together as patients will now be able to receive care from multiple providers within the same practice. He explained that in the past, one of the most common treatments for pain management was heavily based on medications.

Now, physicians like Dr. Ishigami can turn to procedural solutions with unhindered access to consultations from physicians in the neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery departments. He also believes that all of these departments alongside the behavioral medicine, psychiatric and neurology practices will greatly improve the outcome for patients.

Berkeley Medical Center was already paired with the West Virginia University’s health system but is expanding its neurosurgical and pain management services and research out to the Eastern Panhandle.