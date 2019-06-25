Berkeley County’s Backpack Program receives $1,000 check

West Virginia

MVP Bank presented the $1,000 check to the Berkeley County Backpack Program

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INWOOD, W.Va. (WDVM) — MVB bank in Inwood, West Virginia presented $1,000 check to Berkeley County’s Backpack Program on Tuesday morning.

MVB Bank has worked alongside the Berkeley County Backpack Program for the past few years now. The backpack program is an all-volunteer organization with the mission of feeding hungry children, during weekends and school vacations.

Lisa Henry, Executive Director of the Berkeley County Backpack Program, says this donation will go towards feeding many children: “Could be 2,000 cans of soup, thousand boxes of cereal. It’s wonderful and we’re blessed to get that donation and it will really go to help the children this summer,” said Henry.

On Monday, MVB Bank was given the prestigious FHL Bank Pittsburgh Pillars of the Community Award in recognition of their commitment to the community and service over the past year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.