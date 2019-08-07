Berkeley County Youth Fair may be one of the safest fairs in the country

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County kids have an opportunity this week to attend possibly one of the safest fairs in the country because it’s geared towards only letting kids and parents inside.

The 72nd Annual Berkeley County Youth Fair is proud to claim themselves as one of the few completely youth-oriented fairs still in existence. Only kids from ages 9 to 21 are allowed inside with their parents to give them a safe atmosphere.

“It’s only one or a couple left in the country and it’s just for the kids,” said Board President Dawn Pingley. “We figured that kids are the most important part and that’s just what we do.”

The fair will be open until August 13.