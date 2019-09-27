Berkeley County woman donates “love blankets” for shelter pets

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (WDVM) — The bond between pets and their owners is no question, unbreakable. When Nancy Draper Kackley says a kitten died in her hands while she was bottle-feeding it, she took that dark day and turned it around.

Since July, she’s been sewing blankets and pouches for animals of all sizes. Kackley said since then, she’s donated over 65 of the love blankets.

The Humane Society in Martinsburg offers new cat adoptees a love blanket to take home with their furry friends.

“It gives the cats something to go home with that has their scent on it, so it makes them feel a little at home in their home,” said Brandi Bowers, Manager at the Berkeley County Humane Society.

The Spring Mills Veterinary Hospital has also received donations of the love blankets.

For Sandi Plummer, it’s been about 15 years since her dog passed away.

While the memories are hard to think back on, she is appreciative to have received a love blanket.

“It helps to know that they’re wrapped in love, and they’re not just put in the ground or put in a box or something,” said Plummer.

Kackley hopes that both owners and their furry pets can rest easy with these blankets, made with love.

Along with blankets, Kackley says she also makes pillows to donate to John Hopkins in memory of her son who passed away from cancer.

If you’d like to donate materials to Kackley, you can email her: nan.kackley@aol.com