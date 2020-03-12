Berkeley County trying to keep pace with the growth of law enforcement front

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Council has set aside $375,000 in contingency funds for law enforcement pending a federal allocation to augment a budget allocation for the sheriff’s office.

A challenge faced by the county is the revolving door of law enforcement personnel. “We hire from the police academy but before we know it the recruit has taken a higher paying job in another jurisdiction,” said Councilwoman Elaine Mauch after Thursday’s county council meeting.

“Police, fire, EMS — these will always be priorities for the county,” said council president Doug Copenhaver. “We are hopeful the federal funds are forthcoming from the U.S. Department of Justice.”

Copenhvaer explained the sheriff’s department is in need of such basics as new cruisers as the county continues to attract new residents with hundreds of housing permits pending in a pattern of rapid growth for the eastern panhandle.

The new fiscal year starts July 1.