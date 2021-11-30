Berkeley County to receive $500,000 to improve area law enforcement

As the community continues to mourn the lost of airman Logan Young, who was killed in a barn explosion in Berkeley County, West Virginia, first responders gathered as he was brought to his final resting place in Winchester, Virginia.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County is set to receive half a million dollars to improve the area’s law enforcement, Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Monday.

“West Virginia’s law enforcement officers work tirelessly to ensure our communities are safe, which is why it’s so critical that we provide the resources they need to do their jobs effectively and efficiently,” Sen. Capito said. “West Virginians deserve peace of mind, and trust in the safety of their communities, and this funding will help do just this.”

The money is part of a total $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and will be used to “hire more full-time law enforcement officers”, according to the senators. Berkeley County is one of three regions (including Fayette and Wood Counties) to receive the funding.

“This funding from the Department of Justice is great news for the Mountain State and will help law enforcement in Berkeley, Wood and Fayette counties secure their communities,” Sen. Manchin said.

Fayette and Wood Counties will receive $125,000 each.