Berkeley County to get two more House of Delegates seats in West Virginia legislature

FALLINg WATERS, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia lawmakers have been busy at the state capitol in Charleston drawing new maps for the state’s congressional and legislative districts.

This follows a series of public meetings around the Mountain State to get public input on the fairest way to bring political balance to every region. The state’s three congressional districts, which each now has roughly 600,000 voters, will be compacted into two, with 900,000 voters each. In the fast-growing eastern panhandle, there will be some “open” seats for potential political newcomers to compete.

“In the House, we’re going from 67 to 100 districts which means there’s going to be a lot of people running against each other,” said Larry D. Kump, a former Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. “In Berkeley County, we’ll have two new districts without an incumbent.”

The final maps will have to be approved in a special session, perhaps next week, by both houses of the legislature.