Berkeley County teachers’ association president urges patience for disciplinary actions

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — After nearly a dozen Berkeley County school personnel were placed on administrative leave since the beginning of the calendar year, the President of the Berkeley County chapter of the West Virginia Education Association urges patience in getting the allegations resolved.

Some of the administrative actions have involved intervention from the West Virginia State Police, Child Protective Services and the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

School Superintendent Patrick Murphy says each administrative leave action is being dealt with appropriately and that due process should apply in each instance.

Jana Woofter, president of the county chapter of the WVEA and a chemistry teacher at Martinsburg’s Spring Mills High School, also urges patience in dealing with the allegations.

“We have really dedicated teaching professionals in Berkeley County schools,” Woofter says. “Many could earn more in school systems just across the Maryland or Virginia state lines but we feel a commitment to the students here.”

Woofer explains that where there is wrongdoing, discipline should be imposed. But she also cautions against pointing fingers too hastily.

“Social media has the tendency for people to draw conclusions about accusations perhaps a bit prematurely,” says Woofter. “The most important thing is that everyone in the school community feels protected and secure.”